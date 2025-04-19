Aaron Hickey Injury: Remains out Saturday
Hickey (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Brighton.
Hickey has been close to a return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the end of October 2023. Despite making progress in training, he remains out, as the club continues to manage his recovery following surgery ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. With only a few matches left, there is still hope he features before the end of the season.
