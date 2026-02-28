Aaron Hickey headshot

Aaron Hickey Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hickey (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Burnley.

Hickey is ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Clarets after picking up an injury in his last outing. Little had been known about the issue during the week and he is not deemed fit enough to be involved. The absence leaves the club short on full-back options with Michael Kayode (undisclosed) still not fully fit.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
