Aaron Hickey Injury: Senior action after break
Hickey (hamstring) will return to senior action after the international break, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He will not be involved in this game or the next one [v Bournemouth] - we are looking at after the international break. We need to take it step by step. With him and Rico [Henry] we need to build the robustness."
Hickey returned and scored with the Brentford youth team, and is now targeting a senior return after the international break. The goal for the full-back at this point is just to continue to build fitness and get back to his best before risking any sort of new injuries or issues in his hamstring.
