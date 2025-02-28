Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey Injury: Set for B team minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hickey is set to play with the B team Friday, Brentford announced.

Hickey continues to work on his recovery from a hamstring injury and has been active in full team training in recent weeks. The defender is now set for some action with the B team, a good chance for some minutes and to test his fitness. His next chance to play in the Premier League is a March 8 clash with Aston Villa.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford

