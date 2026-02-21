Aaron Hickey Injury: Subbed off injured
Hickey was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's clash against Brighton due to an apparent injury, the club announced.
Hickey was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's clash against Brighton due to an apparent injury. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If he is sidelined, Nathan Collins is likely to see increased minutes in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Hickey See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2147 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2147 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2050 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2050 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 3053 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Hickey See More