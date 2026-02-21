Aaron Hickey headshot

Aaron Hickey Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Hickey was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's clash against Brighton due to an apparent injury. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If he is sidelined, Nathan Collins is likely to see increased minutes in his absence.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Hickey
