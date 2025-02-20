Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey Injury: Trains fully, still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Hickey (hamstring) has returned to training, accoridng to manager Thomas Frank, per Sam Tabuteau of Hounslow Herald. "That's gone to plan. (He's in) full training. I must be honest, he looked good. So that's positive."

Hickey looks to be on the brink of a return after he was able to train fully this week ahead of Saturday's match. However, the club appears to be taking the cautious route, as he will not compete Saturday and will be preserved another match. That said, he will look to return next contest, possibly making the call to face Everton on Wednesday.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
