Hickey was dealing with some knee issues over the break while with Scotland after he was forced off in the match, but appears to already be overcoming his injury, with his substitution from the match appearing to be a cautious move for the defender. That said, he is now training on grass again and will work towards being an option for Monday. He hopes to pass testing and be an option for the club, especially after starting in their past two outings, with Keane Lewis-Potter as a possible replacement.