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Aaron Hickey Injury: Trains, not fit enough for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hickey (hamstring) is training again but remains out another game, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Aaron's probably not going to make Saturday, but he's not too far away - he's been training with the group this week."

Hickey has rejoined team training this week and is trending in the right direction, although the club will keep him out another week. However, this should line him up for a return in the coming weeks, potentially when facing Fulham on April 18 after another week of training. He has started in seven of his 18 appearances this season and has been more of a rotational option, giving the club further options at full-back once fit again.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
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