Aaron Hickey News: Finds bench role
Hickey (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Fulham.
Hickey returns to the matchday squad after around two months out with a hamstring issue, with manager Keith Andrews confirming he had a good week of training ahead of the Fulham fixture. The full-back started seven of his 18 appearances before the injury, and a bench role represents a logical first step in his comeback with Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter set to keep their full-back roles. His versatility to play on either side could see him work his way into more minutes over Lewis-Potter in the coming fixtures.
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