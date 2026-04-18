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Aaron Hickey News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Hickey (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Fulham.

Hickey returns to the matchday squad after around two months out with a hamstring issue, with manager Keith Andrews confirming he had a good week of training ahead of the Fulham fixture. The full-back started seven of his 18 appearances before the injury, and a bench role represents a logical first step in his comeback with Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter set to keep their full-back roles. His versatility to play on either side could see him work his way into more minutes over Lewis-Potter in the coming fixtures.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
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