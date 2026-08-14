Aaron Long Injury: Questionable with leg concern
Long is dealing with a leg problem, and his availability will be a late decision for Saturday's meeting with San Diego, according to the MLS player status report.
Long is an experienced USMNT center-back who brings defensive leadership and aerial strength to LAFC's back line, and his leg concern comes at the worst possible time with Igor Jesus (knee) and Sergi Palencia (groin) also sidelined. If the veteran can't play, Nkosi Tafari could join Ryan Porteous in the central pairing, with the versatile Eddie Segura adding another alternative.
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