Aaron Long Injury: Returns to training

Long (achilles) is back in training following a torn achilles, according to his club.

Long ended his 2025 campaign in July after a torn achilles but is on the mend and close to seeing the field again, as the defender was an option for training to end last week. This is a major development as it likely leaves his return within the month after joining team training. He started all 15 appearances last season before the injury, likely to assume a starting role again once fit.