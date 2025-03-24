Aaron Long News: Contributes unlikely goal

Long scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Long was crucial in helping LAFC secure points on the road against SKC on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the center back scored one goal from his only shot attempt, won six of his seven duels, made two blocks, and two clearances. Long only scored one goal last MLS season, but hopefully there is more to come from the 32 year old defender. He will aim to contribute once again against San Diego FC this Sunday.