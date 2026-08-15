Aaron Long News: On bench Saturday

Long (leg) is on the bench Saturday against San Diego.

Long could replace either Nkosi Tafari or Ryan Porteous during the weekend's clash, though he might not be risked after struggling with a leg injury in recent days. The experienced defender will aim to recover a starting spot in subsequent matches, having made four consecutive MLS starts prior to the issue. Over that period, he averaged 7.0 clearances per game while helping his team to two clean sheets.