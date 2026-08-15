Aaron Long headshot

Aaron Long News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Long (leg) is on the bench Saturday against San Diego.

Long could replace either Nkosi Tafari or Ryan Porteous during the weekend's clash, though he might not be risked after struggling with a leg injury in recent days. The experienced defender will aim to recover a starting spot in subsequent matches, having made four consecutive MLS starts prior to the issue. Over that period, he averaged 7.0 clearances per game while helping his team to two clean sheets.

Aaron Long
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Long See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024