Aaron Long headshot

Aaron Long News: Returns to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Long (Achilles) was back on the bench for Wednesday's 1-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup draw against Cruz Azul, marking his return to the matchday squad after a lengthy absence.

Long has been sidelined since July 2025 with an Achilles injury, making his return to the squad a significant milestone in what has been a long road back. The center-back figures to be eased back into action gradually rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives coach Marc Dos Santos another experienced defensive option to call upon. Long will look to compete with Nkosi Tafari for a starting role in central defense as he continues building his match sharpness over the coming weeks.

Aaron Long
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Long See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
349 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
356 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024