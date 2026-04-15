Aaron Long News: Returns to bench Wednesday

Long (Achilles) was back on the bench for Wednesday's 1-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup draw against Cruz Azul, marking his return to the matchday squad after a lengthy absence.

Long has been sidelined since July 2025 with an Achilles injury, making his return to the squad a significant milestone in what has been a long road back. The center-back figures to be eased back into action gradually rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives coach Marc Dos Santos another experienced defensive option to call upon. Long will look to compete with Nkosi Tafari for a starting role in central defense as he continues building his match sharpness over the coming weeks.