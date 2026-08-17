Aaron Loupalo-Bi News: Joins Fleetwood on loan

Loupalo-Bi has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan, the club announced.

Loupalo-Bi has been a prolific scorer at Under-21s level over the past couple of seasons and now heads out for his third loan spell away from Motspur Park. The striker will look to translate that scoring form into senior minutes with Fleetwood as they open their League Two campaign away at Chesterfield on Saturday. Loupalo-Bi is expected to compete for a role in Fleetwood's attack from the outset of the loan.