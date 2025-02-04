Aaron Malouda News: Joins Nimes on loan

Malouda has been sent on loan to Nimes from Lille until the end of the season, his parent club announced.

Malouda signed his first professional contract with LOSC in the summer of 2023. The French U19 international started with the reserve team in National 3. He made 3 appearances for the professional team in the 2023-24 season and one appearance this season, on January 25th against Strasbourg. He is joining the third division to earn a starting role, gain more playing time, and further develop his skills.