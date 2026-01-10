Malouda developed at Stade Rennais after starting out at FC Lyon and signed his first professional contract with Lille in the summer of 2023 to continue his development. He made his senior debut during the 2023\/2024 season before featuring once in Ligue 1 in 2024\/2025 and spending the second half of that campaign on loan at Nimes Olympique in the National. Malouda was loaned again last September and is now playing for Sabah FC in Azerbaijan where he has made 12 appearances including 10 starts and scored two goals across all competitions.