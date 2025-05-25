Aaron Martin News: Assists in season finale

Martin assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bologna.

Martin set up Vitinha's opening goal in the 17th minute Saturday, his fourth consecutive match with an assist. It came on his lone chance created in the match. He played well on the defensive end too as he tied a season high with five clearances, and also won one tackle and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action. He finishes the campaign with a career-high eight assists across 35 starts, to go along with his 10 clean sheets.