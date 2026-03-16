Aaron Martin News: Delivers one assist
Martin assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Verona.
Martin came off the bench in the 78th minute in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona, delivering an assist for Leo Ostigard's headed goal. The versatile midfielder has taken on a substitute role recently, having started only once in the last five matches while recording one assist and three key passes during that span.
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