Aaron Martin News: Four crosses Sunday
Martin generated four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fiorentina.
Martin sent in four crosses and took a single corner during Sunday's draw. Only one of his crosses was accurate, so despite the passable volume the overall performance was quite droll. Martin will need to be better going forward with only two more matches left in the Serie A campaign.
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