Aaron Martin News: Misses penalty kick versus Juventus

Martin recorded three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners and had a PK saved in Monday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.

Martin returned to the XI after three tilts as Brooke Norton-Cuffy (thigh) was absent, filled the stat sheet thanks to a few set pieces and set a new season high in shots but failed to convert a spot kick that would have given his team some life late in the game. He has sent in at least one cross in every game so far, averaging 6.1 (2.1 accurate) per tilt. He has assisted once and added six corners, two tackles (one won) and five clearances in the last five contests.