Aaron Martin News: Productive but imprecise versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Martin had eight crosses (one accurate), one key pass, five clearances and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Martin put up his usual numbers despite the tough match-up but wasn't on point with his deliveries. He has assisted twice and added 14 chances created, 44 crosses (17 accurate), 20 corners and 11 takes (five won) in the last five rounds.

