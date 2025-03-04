Aaron Martin News: Provides assist in draw

Martin delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and made two tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Martin wasn't as productive as he had been on the previous games but still found his way to provide a huge contribution as he took the corner kick that was sent home by Johan Vasquez for the goal that sealed the 1-1 draw in the 81st minute. This was the third assist over the last five starts for the full-back, who also racked up 12 chances created, 36 crosses, 11 tackles and 15 clearances during this stretch.