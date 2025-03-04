Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Martin headshot

Aaron Martin News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Martin delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and made two tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Martin wasn't as productive as he had been on the previous games but still found his way to provide a huge contribution as he took the corner kick that was sent home by Johan Vasquez for the goal that sealed the 1-1 draw in the 81st minute. This was the third assist over the last five starts for the full-back, who also racked up 12 chances created, 36 crosses, 11 tackles and 15 clearances during this stretch.

Aaron Martin
Genoa
More Stats & News
