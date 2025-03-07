Aaron Martin News: Puts up numbers in Cagliari bout

Martin recorded 11 crosses (four accurate), three key passes, three tackles (all won) and five corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cagliari.

Martin led his side in multiple offensive categories in a slow game from that standpoint thanks to a few precise set pieces. He has assisted once in the last five games, recording 10 chances created, 33 crosses (11 accurate), 17 corners and 14 tackles (eight won).