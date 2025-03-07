Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Martin News: Puts up numbers in Cagliari bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Martin recorded 11 crosses (four accurate), three key passes, three tackles (all won) and five corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cagliari.

Martin led his side in multiple offensive categories in a slow game from that standpoint thanks to a few precise set pieces. He has assisted once in the last five games, recording 10 chances created, 33 crosses (11 accurate), 17 corners and 14 tackles (eight won).

