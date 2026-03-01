Aaron Martin News: Sends in five crosses in Inter bout
Martin had five crosses (two accurate), two clearances and one corner and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.
Martin returned to the XI after two games as Brooke Norton-Cuffy (thigh) was missing and led his team in deliveries, but he wasn't too accurate: He'll likely have to fight for minutes going forward, as the coach seems to have soured on him a little. He has recorded multiple crosses in every seasonal appearance, averaging 6.82 (2.55 accurate). He has logged five key passes, nine corners and five clearances in his last five outings.
