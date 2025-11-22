Martin extended his productive stretch, making the stat sheet for the third consecutive game, as he equalized the game late with a long free kick that was meant to be a cross, but whose trajectory surprised the goalie after an odd bounce. It's his first goal of the season, while he has assisted twice. He has returned to full form in the last four games after being benched for a month. He has launched four or more crosses in his last seven appearances, totaling 58 (22 accurate) and adding 26 key passes, 25 corners and eight tackles (six won).