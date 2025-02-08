Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Martin headshot

Aaron Martin News: Swings in five crosses in Torino tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Martin generated five crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and one tackle (one won) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Martin was quieter and less precise than in previous matches but still paced his team in deliveries. He has assisted twice and posted 12 chances created, 45 crosses (15 accurate) and 18 corners in the last five fixtures.

Aaron Martin
Genoa
