Aaron Martin News: Swings in five crosses in Torino tilt
Martin generated five crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and one tackle (one won) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.
Martin was quieter and less precise than in previous matches but still paced his team in deliveries. He has assisted twice and posted 12 chances created, 45 crosses (15 accurate) and 18 corners in the last five fixtures.
