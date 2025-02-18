Aaron Martin News: Whips in five crosses

Martin recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Martin two-way effort from his left-back spot was once again very prominent Monday. The defender would notch one shot, three chances created and five crosses in the attack to go along with one inter, four clearances, six tackles and a clean sheet in the defense. His production recently has been second to none, with nine tackles, nine clearances, 13 chances created, and 38 crosses over his past five outings.