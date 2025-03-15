Aaron Martin News: Will miss Juventus game

Martin registered five crosses (one accurate), three clerances, two tackles (zero one) and one corner and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 2-1 victory against Lecce.

Martin paced his club in deliveries as usual but was less effective than in past matches and will miss the first tilt after the break due to yellow-card accumulation. Alan Matturro or Brooke Norton-Cuffy will replace him at left-back.