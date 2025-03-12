Aaron Mejia News: Logs assist in loss

Mejia delivered an assist and made one tackle and seven clearances during Sunday's 4-3 loss against Atlas.

Mejia assisted Jose Raul Zuniga for his team's first goal in the 33rd minute and put up a great defensive performance that included a season high in clearances, but it wasn't enough for his team to emerge victorious here as they saw the opposition mounting a huge comeback after being down three goals. This was the second assist of the season for the right-back, who's always going in and out of the starting XI and is not exactly someone who fills the stat sheet, so he still has a long way to prove himself a decent fantasy pick.