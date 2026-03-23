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Aaron News: Allows four goals in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Aaron had four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Levante.

Aaron endured a tough outing, conceding four goals for the second time this season. The goalkeeper continues to struggle away from home, having now conceded 34 goals in 15 away games without a single clean sheet, a stark contrast to his seven clean sheets at home. His next game comes against Sevilla on April 5th.

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