Aaron News: Allows four goals in defeat
Aaron had four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Levante.
Aaron endured a tough outing, conceding four goals for the second time this season. The goalkeeper continues to struggle away from home, having now conceded 34 goals in 15 away games without a single clean sheet, a stark contrast to his seven clean sheets at home. His next game comes against Sevilla on April 5th.
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