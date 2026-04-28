Aaron News: Assists on Sunday

Aaron registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Elche.

Aaron conceded two goals in the first half, including one from over 30 yards. He made a clearance and also set up Ilyas Chaira in the 76th minute with a stunning long kick. Over the last four games, Aaron has tallied 10 saves and four clearances, conceding only three times. His next match is against Betis, who have scored five goals in their last three games.