Aaron News: Concedes once Thursday

Aaron had two saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Aaron conceded one goal Thursday, a penalty in the 13th minute scored by Nicolas Pepe. He also made two saves as his two-match streak of clean sheets was broken. He faces a must-win match in the relegation battle Sunday versus Elche, a side which has scored 42 goals through 32 matches this season.