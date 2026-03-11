Aaron News: Eight saves in draw

Aaron had eight saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Aaron helped his side earn a tough point by standing tall against Espanyol's relentless attacking pressure throughout the game, with the hosts registering 28 shots in total. The goalkeeper saved eight of the nine shots on target he faced, though he remains without a clean sheet for the fifth consecutive game, keeping just one in his last 10 outings. He will be hoping to end that run on Saturday against Valencia.