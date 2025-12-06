Aaron delivered a standout performance with five saves to keep a clean sheet in the draw against Mallorca, continuing a strong run in which he has posted at least five stops in nine of his 15 appearances this season. The keeper now has three clean sheets in his last five outings and 25 saves during that span, demonstrating elite shot-stopping ability even if maintaining consistent shutouts remains difficult given the workload he faces. He will try to record his second consecutive clean sheet on the road for the first time this season against Sevilla.