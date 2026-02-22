Aaron News: Five saves for draw
Aaron had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.
Aaron stopped five of the eight shots he faced during Saturday's draw with Sociedad. The goalkeeper didn't have his best day by any means, but it certainly wasn't a bad one. The question now for Aaron will be how his performances translate against some top offensive opponents in the coming weeks.
