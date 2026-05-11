Aaron News: Keeps clean sheet
Aaron recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Getafe.
Aaron had a solid performance Sunday, making four saves while keeping the clean sheet against Getafe. This is his third clean sheet in the last six league games, however has conceded six goals on 16 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Real Madrid for the next match on Thursday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.
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