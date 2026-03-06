Aaron News: Makes four saves
Aaron recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.
Aaron saw three goals go while making four saves during the loss to Rayo on Wednesday. He's allowed a total of nine goals in just the last four appearances, making 11 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Espanyol for the next game on Monday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.
