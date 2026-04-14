Aaron News: Racking up clean sheets

Aaron registered six saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Aaron repelled each of the six Celta Vigo shots on goal Sunday as Real Oviedo earned a 3-0 road victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran shot stopper has produced 20 saves and eight clearances while conceding eight goals and recording three clean sheets. Aaron will look to continue his positive run of form Thursday when Real Oviedo hosts Villarreal.