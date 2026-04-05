Aaron News: Secures clean sheet

Aaron recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win against Sevilla.

Aarin did not make a save, however did record one aerial with two high claims with a clean sheet Sunday. This is his second clean sheet in seven appearances, securing 21 saves with five high claims in that span. The keeper will head to Celta Vigo for the next game on April 12, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.