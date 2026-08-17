Aaron Ochoa News: Diagnosed with meniscus tear

Ochoa was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee after further medical tests, with Malaga yet to set a recovery timeline, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Ochoa had been dealing with physical issues for several weeks, first getting hurt in a preseason friendly against Leicester before missing several training sessions. He had since gradually returned to training, partially taking part in group sessions, but persistent pain led to the additional tests that confirmed the tear. Ochoa is expected to miss Saturday's season opener against Atletico Madrid regardless, as he was already set to be unavailable due to suspension. His return timeline under coach Juanfran Funes now becomes the bigger question going forward.