Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Allows four again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ramsdale recorded six saves and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Ramsdale allowed a total of eight goals in just the last two matches, while also making 14 saves in the process. With 86 saves, he has the second highest in the PL, while also averaging about 4.5 per game. The keeper is set to make a trip to Liverpool for the next league clash on Mar 8, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.

