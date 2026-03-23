Aaron Ramsdale News: Allows two agains Sunderland

Ramsdale made four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

Ramsdale would hold a clean sheet through the first half but lose it soon after, allowing two goals while making four saves. This is a rough spell of play after a seven-goal loss in UCL play earlier in the week, having only just shut out Chelsea. The club faces Crystal Palace next on April 12, a team they shut out earlier in the season, although Nick Pope started in net.