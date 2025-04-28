Aaron Ramsdale News: Allows two second half goals

Ramsdale had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Ramsdale was beaten twice in the second half Saturday as Southampton fell in a 2-1 defeat versus Fulham. Over his last five starting appearances, the Saints' No. 1 keeper has made 20 saves (two penalty saves) and five clearances while conceding 10 goals. He has not recorded a Premier League clean sheet since December. Ramsdale is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when Southampton tussle with fellow relegated side Leicester City at King Power Stadium