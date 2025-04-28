Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Allows two second half goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Ramsdale had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Ramsdale was beaten twice in the second half Saturday as Southampton fell in a 2-1 defeat versus Fulham. Over his last five starting appearances, the Saints' No. 1 keeper has made 20 saves (two penalty saves) and five clearances while conceding 10 goals. He has not recorded a Premier League clean sheet since December. Ramsdale is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when Southampton tussle with fellow relegated side Leicester City at King Power Stadium

Aaron Ramsdale
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now