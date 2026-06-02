Aaron Ramsdale News: Back to Southampton

Ramsdale is returning to his parent club Southampton following a one-year loan to Newcastle, who made his departure official Tuesday.

Ramsdale was rather active during his loan period, as he played 19 matches across Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League action. Over that span, he recorded just one clean sheet while saving 58 shots and allowing 36 goals. He ended up relegated by Nick Pope in the pecking order, losing the starting spot for the last few games. Ramsdale may now stay in the English Championship, where he could see plenty of consistency, or take the challenge of finding a spot in a top-division squad.