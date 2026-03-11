Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes late penalty

Ramsdale made one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

Ramsdale turned in a composed outing during Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona and helped Newcastle hold firm deep into the second half while Barcelona struggled to generate much from open play. He was finally beaten in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Lamine Yamal buried a penalty low into the corner after Ramsdale dove the wrong way. Up until that moment, Newcastle looked on track to secure the win, underlined by the fact Ramsdale was forced into just one save on the night. He is expected to keep his spot between the posts for Saturday's clash against Chelsea after starting the last three matches across three different competitions ahead of Nick Pope, which suggests he may now be the club's first-choice goalkeeper moving forward.