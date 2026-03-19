Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes seven goals in loss

Ramsdale recorded six saves and allowed seven goals in Wednesday's 7-2 loss against Barcelona.

Ramsdale got picked apart for seven goals in Wednesday's Champions League meltdown as Newcastle's defense completely caved under Barcelona's relentless pressure. He still flashed some resistance, including a sharp late stop on Lamine Yamal, but the sheer volume and quality of chances were just too much to handle. He finished with six saves to keep the scoreline from getting even uglier, and now shifts focus to bouncing back in Sunday's derby against Sunderland.