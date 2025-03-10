Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes three despite four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ramsdale registered four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Ramsdale made four saves in his team's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. All three goals came in the second half and the final two came from the penalty spot. The English keeper hasn't saved a penalty in the Premier League since 2019-20 when he was Bournemouth keeper.

Aaron Ramsdale
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now