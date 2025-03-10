Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes three despite four saves
Ramsdale registered four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.
Ramsdale made four saves in his team's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. All three goals came in the second half and the final two came from the penalty spot. The English keeper hasn't saved a penalty in the Premier League since 2019-20 when he was Bournemouth keeper.
