Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ramsdale had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ramsdale had another tough outing Sunday as he conceded three goals, two to Brennan Johnson and a penalty to Mathys Tel. It marked the 13th time in his 24 starts that he conceded three or more goals. He faces another difficult match Saturday versus Aston Villa, a side which has scored 46 goals through 31 matches this season.

Aaron Ramsdale
Southampton
