Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes three in loss to Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Ramsdale made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Ramsdale was the busier of the two keepers Saturday. He pulled off five saves but conceded three, and could have done better at stopping them all. The 26-year-old is not helped by a struggling Southampton team in front of him, he currently has the highest number of goals conceded per game (2.2) in the league and has produced just two clean sheets, the last being back in December. It is unlikely he will improve that in the Saints next against Brighton. The Seagulls have netted eight from their last five matches.

